Lady Gaga Forced to Stop Miami Show Because of Rain and Lightning

Photo: Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Miami concert midway through the show owing to a thunderstorm on Saturday night. In a cruel twist of fate, fans were still waiting to hear Gaga perform “Rain on Me” when the Miami Hard Rock Stadium had to be evacuated because of the intense inclement weather. The singer issued a tearful apology via video on Instagram later that evening. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” Gaga explained. “I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be that hard-core bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving.” Gaga continued, “I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience, or to any member of my crew or my band or my dancers.” Luckily, fans still performed “Rain on Me” — only without Gaga and among themselves as they were being evacuated, lightning included.

omg them singing rain on me and then the lightning right on queue noo 😭 pic.twitter.com/DSBjSFiTyj — katerina ♡ (@gwsartpop) September 18, 2022