LCD Soundsystem Return With New Noise for White Noise

Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Unlike a trend in “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem never really left — the band played a big Brooklyn Steel residency in 2021 before hitting Saturday Night Live and touring earlier this year. But now they’re fully back with their first new song since the 2017 comeback album American Dream. That’s “New Body Rhumba,” a bit of noise for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming comedy-thriller White Noise, which hits Netflix on December 30. The song, co-written by singer James Murphy, keyboardist Nancy Whang, and drummer Pat Mahoney, picks up right where the band left off five years ago. That is, it’s seven-and-a-half minutes long with a funky, punky bass line, shouted backing vocals from Whang, and a healthy dose of cowbell. “New Body Rhumba” also picks up Murphy’s long collaboration with Baumbach after he did the scores to 2010’s Greenberg and 2014’s While We’re Young. Maybe the third try’s the charm for Murphy to finally catch that Oscars nomination.

LCD Soundsystem is also embarking on another end-of-year residency at Brooklyn Steel — one that, this time, hopefully won’t get thwarted by COVID-19. The band is set to play 20 shows from November 18 through December 17. That run includes their 50th Brooklyn Steel outing on December 4, just over five years after the band played the venue’s first shows in 2017. Another fact to make you feel old — if LCD Soundsystem’s music doesn’t already.