Lea Michele Can Read (Herself on TikTok)

Lea Michele has decided that if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Or more specifically, if you can’t convince them a joke is sexist, it’s time to get in on the joke. While waiting out her COVID quarantine, the Glee star joined TikTok. And now she’s joking about the “Lea Michele Can’t Read” conspiracy. Her first video showed Michele lip syncing to her own performance of “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” because duh. Lea Michele won’t rest until, she’s performed that song on all platforms and possibly also in space.In her second TikTok, Michele lip synced a clip of Kim Kardashian having a panic attack and calling Joe Francis. “But wait, can you talk for a sec?” Michele mimes. “Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok,” the video reads. It’s a twofer of a self-read, making fun of her alleged illiteracy and her dependence on her emotional support Jonathan Groff.

This is a shocking swerve from Michele, who recently said the rumors of her illiteracy were sexist. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is,” she told the New York Times. “I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.” Apparently Michele can read the room and decided it was time to do a little self-deprecation.