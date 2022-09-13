Don’t You Want to Jump Off These Little Tears of the Kingdom?

Tears. Photo: Nintendo

Request those vacation days in May 2023 now before all your co-workers do the same. Nintendo has finally issued a release date for its long-awaited sequel to the 2017 masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and given it a name: Tears of the Kingdom. The release date is May 12, 2023. The sequel, which is also for the Switch, builds upon the open-world format of the original series and adds a bunch of gameplay that takes place in the sky above Hyrule. (Are those floating islands in the trailer the tears of the kingdom?) There are plenty of Skyward Sword influences here, though hopefully a much better control system, as well as art from an ancient (crying?) kingdom that recalls Twilight Princess. What’s really important, however, is that Link gets to ride on a birdlike glider. Zoom zoom!