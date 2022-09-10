Lightning Strikes in New Disney+ Percy Jackson Teaser

Greek mythology nerds, assemble: the teaser for the new Disney+ Percy Jackson adaptation, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is here. The teaser, which was unveiled at Disney’s D23 2022 expo, features ominous narration from Percy (Adam Project star Walker Scobell), who warns the audience of the dangers of being a Half-Blood: “If you think you might be one of us, my advice is: turn away while you still can.” In addition to Scobell, the series will star Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover, respectively. The Disney+ series was greenlit back in January, and won’t air until 2024, but the wait will at least be worth it for Rick Riordan, author of the original book series. Riordan, who likened the 2010 film adaptation of the first Percy Jackson book to “my life’s work going through a meat grinder,” has given his stamp of approval to the upcoming series. Watch the new teaser above.

