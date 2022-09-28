Shout-Out to the Librarian Who Hooked Lizzo Up With a Crystal Flute

Lizzo and the crystal flute (sounds like the title to a fantasy novel). Photo: @lizzo via Twitter

Libraries are the backbone of this country. They provide essential social services, access to Kanopy (the OG Criterion Channel, in my opinion), and, most crucially, a historic crystal flute for Lizzo to play at her Washington, D.C., Special tour stop. “It’s like playing out of a wineglass, bitch, so be patient,” Lizzo prefaced her performance of the glamorous woodwind crystalwind instrument on September 27. “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool.” The known flutist, who often incorporates her own instrument, Sasha Flute, in her live shows, played the 200-year-old object at the behest of the Library of Congress, who proposed the idea to the pop star in a September 23 tweet. “The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It [includes] Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute,” wrote Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, who’s also the first African American and woman to hold this esteemed office. “@lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are ‘Good as hell.’😉,” Hayden concluded.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

While the flute’s original owner resoundingly sucked (see: stolen land and owning slaves), we have to admit his taste in instruments is very bad-bitch-esque. “I’ve got a crystal flute now, I’m coming up in the world!” Lizzo exclaimed after her short performance. Once the concert wrapped, the “About Damn Time” singer tweeted in celebration: “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE,” and continued, “IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️.” Lizzo even got to tour the Music Division of the Library of Congress, performing on a few more priceless artifacts, threaded below. All right, get your wallet and donate to the local library now that we’ve seen their power in action.

You didn't think @lizzo played that antique flute on stage without practicing first, did you? She visited the Library Monday & played several of the flutes in our collection, which is the largest in the world. #LizzoAtLOC



See & hear more from her visit: https://t.co/eZiAVrAGWZ pic.twitter.com/d6T0Iy9hVX — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022