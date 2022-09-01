Louis Tomlinson Is Putting His Faith in Music Again

One-fifth of the artists known as One Direction. Photo: Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Okay, stans, before you go wild over this headline: No, Louis Tomlinson isn’t actually making Christian music. But it sure does sound like it. “Bigger Than Me,” the lead single from his second solo album, Faith in the Future, kicks off with a guitar part reminiscent of Switchfoot’s Christian crossover hit “Dare You to Move” and has one of those big sing-along-ready worship choruses. “I’ve woken up from my sleep / It’s bigger than me,” the former One Direction boy sings, two favorite phrases in Christian songwriting. It’s even right there in the title of his new album! But it seems like this is just part of the heartthrob’s overwhelming positivity (just look at his Twitter, where nearly every tweet is about how excited he is to play a show or how great that show was). “I’m not saying we can predict the future or that it’ll necessarily look any brighter, but it inspires hope,” Tomlinson told Official Charts of the album. “Have faith in that idea and you won’t be any worse off.” Maybe he can share some of this sunny outlook with former bandmate Liam Payne?