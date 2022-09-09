Sometimes news just sort of makes sense, and sometimes it doesn’t — hey, that’s showbiz! But today’s scoop is so cursed I had to stop working, book a sudden flight to L.A., and then immediately take a really, really slow walk around a random neighborhood and just ponder everything. No, JK, I didn’t do any of that, but remember when Shawmila did? And now, Shawn Mendes — one-half of the once iconic and infamous couple titled Shawmila — gets to walk even slower this time!!! The Cher stan is set to voice a live-action crocodile in the Sony musical adaptation of the children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, per Deadline.

Months after the initial announcement, we finally have our first look at Mendes as a singing crocodile who loves baths. Mendes, as a human, introduces the heartwarming trailer in a knit v-neck collared shirt (ok, work!). Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Winslow Fegley will star alongside the titular croc. Executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote original songs for the film with Mendes and a handful of other songwriters. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is coming on October 7, 2022, one year after Mendes bravely asked Niall Horan to collaborate: will Lyle, Lyle Crocodile be that moment?