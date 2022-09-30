Angelina Jolie, Nazanin Boniadi, and More Speak Out Against Mahsa Amini’s Death

Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

Angelina Jolie and Nazanin Boniadi have joined a growing list of celebrities in speaking out on social media about the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s “morality police” earlier this month for improperly wearing her hijab. Officials claim that the 22-year-old woman died of a heart attack, but her family alleges that she was beaten by officers. Amini’s subsequent death in police custody has prompted ongoing protests in the country, with women cutting their hair and publicly burning headscarves. “Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran,” Jolie wrote on Instagram, adding that women “don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled.”

In a lengthy guest column for Deadline, Iran-born actress Nazanin Boniadi called the ongoing movement “nothing short of the first female-led revolution of our time.” According to the New York Times, the Iranian government has deployed large security forces to areas of protest, where internet and cell service has been limited. The Iran Human Rights Group estimated to the BBC on Wednesday that at least 76 protesters have been killed. In her column, Boniadi encouraged other creatives to use their platforms to highlight what is happening in Iran, borrowing a quote from her Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character, Bronwyn: “Who among you will stand with me? Who among you will stand and fight?” Read more statements of solidarity below.

#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a “re-education center” for not wearing her hijab correctly.



Her death lead to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women. pic.twitter.com/8OEsuLILeI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

Iranians are protesting for their basic human rights in the aftermath of the horrific death of Mahsa Zhina Amini. Iranians deserve to live free from violence and intimidation. The world is watching. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 22, 2022

The Iranian people, led by young women, are demonstrating for their freedom and for a better life. The government has responded by killing dozens of protesters. I call upon the Iranian government to address the needs of their citizens, not kill them. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 23, 2022