Marvel’s Blade Loses Director Bassam Tariq

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

You either live by the blade or live long enough to no longer direct it in a movie. Late Tuesday night, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Bassam Tariq would reportedly no longer be directing Blade, starring Mahershala Ali in the titular role, as well as Aaron Pierre,and Delroy Lindo. The film was scheduled to begin production this November, with a November 3, 2023 release date. “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film,” Marvel stated to THR. “We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.” Tariq released his own statement, calling it an “honor” to work with Marvel on the film.

The film was first announced in 2019 as a part of Marvel: Phase Four and reportedly went through a number of rewrites; Beau DeMayo had allegedly tapped in for re-writes of Stacy Osei-Kuffour’s script, but Marvel has not made any statements on the writing credits of the film. Ali as Blade made a brief appearance in the post-credit scene of Eternals, solidifying his place in the MCU as Blade earlier than expected. Turns out there are worse things out tonight than vampires, they’re called production delays.