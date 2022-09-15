Matthew McConaughey Soccer Movie Scrapped Ahead of Production

Matthew McConaughey was set to play real-life coach Bill Kinder. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Production company Skydance is pulling the plug on Dallas Sting, a soccer movie led by Matthew McConaughey and directed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland, according to The Hollywood Reporter﻿. The news arrived on September 14, just six weeks from beginning production with a nearly full cast. The drama was based on the true story of a Dallas girls’ soccer team and its unlikely triumph at a tournament in China. McConaughey was expertly cast in the inspirational sports flick as Coach Bill Kinder, whose team eventually won the championship game in 1984. Sources say the movie was scrapped after the producers learned of disturbing allegations against unnamed aspects of the true story. Skydance fully pulled the plug after an investigation, with sources close to the decision saying that the team was disappointed by the allegations and thought the story deserved to be told. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever was set to star as McConaughey’s daughter. Vulture has reached out to the movie’s reps for comment.