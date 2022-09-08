Kaley Cuoco Stars in Second Tanning Bed Time Machine Movie of 2022

Tanning beds are magical places: You go in pale and come out tan. It’s all very shocking. But what if instead of just coming out tan, you came out in a different time? Interesting idea, right? In fact, it’s an idea so interesting that two people have had it. This year. The first was Mack & Rita, an HBO Max film starring Diane Keaton as a woman who wakes up from her tanning session as her older self. Now comes the trailer for Meet Cute, Peacock’s upcoming romcom starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson about a woman who can go back in time using her tanning bed and uses it to manufacture the perfect first date. Cuoco stars as Sheila, and Davidson stars as her unsuspecting target, Gary, who she tries to mold into the perfect man through their dates. “I have this ability to take your pain away,” she says to a verklempt Gary in the trailer, who responds, “It’s not yours to take away!” Meet Cute debuts on Peacock on September 21. Move over hot tub, we’ve got a new time machine in town.

Related