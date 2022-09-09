Megan Thee Stallion and Lil’ Kim. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Noam Galai/Getty Images and Gotham/GC Imagesor ABA and

If you want to hear bleeped-out expletives, head to a live awards-show speech or, better yet, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim’s new “Plan B” remix. The new collab premiered on Hot 97 Thursday, September 9, and, because the FCC prohibits obscene, indecent, and profane language on the radio or broadcast television, there’s a series of censors in Kim’s opening bars alone. And, to add insult to injury, the song hasn’t been promoted by Megan Thee Stallion herself and isn’t available on streaming platforms, so the only way to listen is through clips on Twitter or YouTube bootlegs that keep getting copyright strikes. Release the song, we beg.

The track doesn’t even technically exist in the world, but 50 Cent has already taken it upon himself to stoke drama. He accused Lil’ Kim of dissing Nicki Minaj’s child with the opening lyrics in a since-deleted Instagram post. “N- - - -, you’s a bitch, your father’s a bitch, your brother’s a bitch,” Lil’ Kim raps. “Keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a bitch.” “QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her ass up i’m watching,” 50 Cent, who’s previously beefed with Kim, wrote, going on to refer to Kim’s own son, who was born with a rare eye condition. “She said something about the baby. her baby eye fucked up. LOL.” Lil’ Kim sent that energy right back in the comments: “It’s ok he just doin what bitch niggaz do. Now watch what God do to his Life !”

Lil Kim responds after 50 Cent’s disgusting comments about her daughter… pic.twitter.com/RANKdOe83g — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) September 9, 2022

The Barbz did indeed come for Lil’ Kim on Twitter after multiple users agreed the lyrics seemed to go after Minaj’s 1-year-old son with husband Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of sexual assault in 1995 and recently sentenced to house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender. In her Instagram Story, the “Crush on You” rapper cleared up the confusion with a longer statement clarifying the lyrics are about her ex. “To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting,” she wrote. “I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.” All of this back-and-forth, but we don’t even have the explicit version of the song on Spotify yet. Pass us the mic or something.

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. 🎯 Lil Kim clears the noise 50 Cent started claiming she spoke on Nicki Minaj’s child. pic.twitter.com/LBiwREU6z2 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 9, 2022