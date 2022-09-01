Megan Thee Stallion Got Dragged into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Obligatory twerking. Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s black hole keeps sucking in stars left and right. At this point, the question isn’t if you’re going to appear in the wide-reaching MCU multiverse but when. For Megan Thee Stallion, that question was answered September 1, when she made a cameo on an episode of the Disney + series She-Hulk as herself. In the episode of the legal dramedy, the rapper cheered on attorney Jennifer “She-Hulk” Walters after she won a case — her client accused a shape-shifter of using Meg’s body to catfish him. Thee Hot Girl herself cheered from the galley for her second TV role of the summer (the first was on the drama P-Valley). And who got the Traumazine rapper the part? Her Legendary colleague Jameela Jamil, who plays the villain in the Marvel show. “We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman,” head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao told TVLine. “We were going through all the possibilities … but when it came down to it, Jameela knew Megan from working on Legendary together, and she brought her up. We were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not really true! Don’t tease us with this!’” But it’s true: Marvel (and Jamil) sucked in one of our faves. Her superpower? Twerking, obviously.