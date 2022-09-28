We Finally Know Why Meghan Trainor Went to That Sex Shop in 2018

“Yeah, my mama she told me don’t worry about your size.” It’s about the motion in the ocean. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Unique Nicole/Getty Images and Chen Hao/VCG via Getty Images

Four years ago, A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper premiered. That year was also the age of Beychella, Ariana Grande’s Pete Davidson breakup bop “thank u, next,” and a skyscraper-hungry raccoon. However, one of the biggest mysteries of 2018 revolved around a viral paparazzi picture of Meghan Trainor and now-husband/Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara leaving a sex shop gripping a giant, stuffed plastic bag and wearing grim-looking faces. Why did they look sad? What did they buy? Well, thank TikTok, because as of September 27, 2022, our long national worrying is over.

Trainor participated in the “Super Freaky Girl” storytelling challenge — in which someone begins telling a story with the Nicki Minaj lyrics “One thing about me …” — and she finally revealed the truth about the sex-shop legend. “It was embarrassing / ha ha ha ha,” she began, on beat. “Not what you think / No it wasn’t / It wasn’t for us,” Trainor rapped, getting sidetracked. “I mean we get pretty freaky, but not like too much.” Okay … back to the truth. “It was for … a friend / who was too, too shy to get a vibrator and lube / so I bought it for her” the rhyme queen continued. “But the sad thing was / my husband decided / to wear his feet shoes / and the paparazzi got a picture of it / Oh no!/ The world saw / and it was after a workout / We didn’t look good / we kinda looked sad / and it went viral! / My mother was pissed.”

So, was it all worth it? Trainor says “Yes,” since her friend had “good sex.” But studying the ’18 image, one can’t help but ponder … the bag looks a little too big for just a vibrator and lube. Maybe she and Daryl do get freakier than she says. I mean, they did poop next to each other (“once”).