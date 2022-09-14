Michelle Branch and Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Delay Divorce

Not yet exes. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are attempting to reconcile their initially dramatic split. The couple is putting their divorce on hold for six months, Us Weekly reports, while they attend counseling and live together in their Nashville home. It’s a turn from just a month ago, when singer-songwriter Branch accused the Black Keys drummer of cheating in a since-deleted tweet and filed for divorce. Concurrently, Branch was arrested for slapping Carney and charged with misdemeanor assault, which was later dropped. The couple’s reconciliation comes after Branch, who is promoting her new album, The Trouble With Fever, which she made with Carney, told Newsweek she and Carney were “working through it by the day.” “I wouldn’t even call Patrick my ex yet,” she said.