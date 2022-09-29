How Far Will Miles Teller Go to Promote His Canned Cocktail?

What a week for alcohol brand partnerships! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on week two of Kathy Hilton’s “You didn’t drink my tequila, you drank Kendall Jenner’s!” meltdown. And on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon is being forced to drink a combo of Yoo-hoo and cream-cheese water to promote Miles Teller’s partnership with Long Drink. The Finnish cocktail is usually a mix of gin and grapefruit soda, sort of a more bilious Paloma. For his trouble, Teller had to drink a combination of garlic and ginger kombucha, which he admitted is probably something people order at Erewhon. Poor Jimmy got the short end of the stick, and he didn’t even get to shill for anything.

