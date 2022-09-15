DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Has a Bad Title and a New Teaser

Photo: Courtesy of @netflix via Twitter

Reading the title for the upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story feels like playing that “What’s wrong with this picture?” game. If you were to play along, you would start by circling the LAST NAME that is in all caps for no discernible reason. You would also circle the clunky ordering of the full title: It starts with LAST NAME, followed by a descriptor word, followed by the “full name,” and ending with the word “story.” (This is Ryan Murphy, after all.) You would then circle the overpunctuation, including both an em-dash and a colon, a privilege reserved for Legally Blonde: The Musical — The Search for the Next Elle Woods. The bad title is associated with the upcoming Ryan Murphy series about the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The series stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, a man who killed 17 people, largely young gay men of color, between 1978 and when he was caught in 1991.

Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's new limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



The first trailer drops tomorrow. https://t.co/BvP0jZ3nCX pic.twitter.com/TOb020lrMr — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2022

In Netflix’s first teaser, Peters as Dahmer stands under a flickering light while Niecy Nash, who plays Dahmer’s next-door neighbor Glenda Cleveland, asks probing questions about the rancid meat he’s been throwing away. It will be “a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade,” according to Tudum. Molly Ringwald, Richard Jenkins, Michael Learned, and Penelope Ann Miller will also star. The series is premiering later this fall. Until then, Peters has big serial-killer shoes to fill following Disney baddie turned sex symbol Ross Lynch’s performance as Dahmer in the much better-titled My Friend Dahmer.