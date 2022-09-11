National Treasure Series Trailer Missing the Most Important Treasure of All

Nicolas Cage is conspicuously absent from the new trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, which was unveiled on Saturday at Disney’s D23 2022 expo, and it feels wrong. Per Disney+, the upcoming series follows Jess (Lisette Olivera), “a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.” Starring along with Olivera as Jess’s treasure-hunting companions are Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Jake Austin Walker. Catherine Zeta-Jones will also make her National Treasure debut as a “badass billionaire and antiquities expert,” alongside franchise regulars Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha. No disrespect to the series’s cast, which features plenty of promising newcomers as well as industry vets, but we’ll keep waiting for National Treasure 3 to emerge from development hell.