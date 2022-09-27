Ned Fulmer (left). Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

“Don’t try it, little boy.” This wise motto was once spoken by the great scholar Coco Montrese, but for eight years, four little boys have taken the exact opposite approach, crafting an entire media empire out of, well, trying it. But for the first time since their early BuzzFeed days, the Try Guys have split up the original band. “Ned Fulmer is no longer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the YouTubers, who left BuzzFeed in 2019, posted to their Twitter account on September 27. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

What on earth happened? For starters, the four Guys who make up the group are Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Keith Habersberger. Rumors swirled on Twitter and Reddit on September 26, asserting that Fulmer, whose whole deal is being a wife guy, was cheating on said wife, Ariel. Ariel herself exists in the Try Guys universe as one of the Try Wives, who have their own podcast and YouTube series, “Try Wives Wine Time.” Fans suspected that he was having a dalliance with Try Guys producer Alex Herring. Recently, Fulmer was edited out of videos, and after the news broke that the group was going in a new direction, he posted an apology to Instagram. “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” it reads. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel.” He then adds that he will focus more attention on his marriage and children.

Ariel also posted to her own Instagram, asking for privacy. It’s a morality tale the internet keeps having to learn again and again: Don’t bestow made-up values on parasocial celebrity relationships, and don’t make “wife guy” your whole personality.