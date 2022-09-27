Netflix Batgirl’d Grendel, Series Not Moving Forward

Photo: Dark Horse Comics

Another masked comic book hero has been taken down. According to Deadline, Netflix will not move forward with the Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. The series originally had an eight-episode order from the streamer’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment with Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb. The show reportedly had finished filming a “bulk” of the episodes, but it was not completed. It would’ve become the first comic book series with an Arab Muslim actor, Abubakr Ali, in the titular leading role. Reportedly, the producers are able to shop the series elsewhere.

Grendel followed Ali as Hunter Rose, a fencer-assassin who seeks to avenge the death of his long-lost love. Originally fighting against New York City crime, he decides to join in on the fun. The comic book series also starred Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope, Madeline Zima, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Erik Palladino, Brittany Allen, and Andy Mientus. Maybe Grendel can take a page from Batgirl’s book and host a private screening (or at least post some behind-the-scenes pics.)