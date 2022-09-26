Netflix Hopes Robert Downey Jr./Sr. Will Win an Oscar

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix seems to believe that even after death has done them part, the Downeys can do it. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer is planning a “full-fledged” Oscars push for Sr., the documentary about the life and work of the late filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.. This literally personal project is Downeys all the way down — Robert Downey Jr. is a producer on the film, which is co-produced by Team Downey, the company that Downey Jr. founded with his wife, Susan Downey. Sr. premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and is set to drop on Netflix before the end of 2022. The Downeys have described the film as an “unconventional, oft absurd, brutally in-depth homage,” and Downey Jr. is expected to help campaign for Academy Award consideration. Reportedly, Sr. covers topics from mortality to generational dysfunction. Just as Marvel explored Tony Stark’s connection to Howard Stark, Sr. will spotlight the relationship between Downey Jr. and his dad. Downey Cinematic Universe, here we come.