Watch the Terminally Spooky Trailer for The Midnight Club

Ol’ Mikey Flanagan and crew are back at it again, bringing us another ghost story that’s secretly about grief. This time, it’s The Midnight Club, based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name. The show will focus on an all-cool-teen hospice run by Nightmare on Elm Street OG final girl Heather Langenkamp. Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota star as the teens who tell one another ghost stories with their own impending deaths very much in the foreground. The Midnight Club was created by Flanagan and Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong. Fong also serves as an executive producer along with Pike and Bly Manor’s Julia Bicknell. The Midnight Club haunts the streamer on October 7.

