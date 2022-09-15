Nick Kroll to Become Robert Bottleservice in New Special

Fresh off of disappointing fans hoping to catch a glimpse of his more famous Don’t Worry Darling co-stars at the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere, Nick Kroll is getting ready to show the world he has some adoring fans of his own with the release of his first Netflix comedy special, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, on September 27. Those fans apparently include Kroll’s mom, who he jokes in the special’s trailer doesn’t need to do much more than forward him an article or compliment a jacket he’s wearing to trip his irrationally short fuse: “What about all my other jackets, Mom?”

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., Little Big Boy marks a long-awaited return to stand-up for the Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Oh, Hello comedian, whose last special, Thank You Very Cool, premiered on Comedy Central in 2011. According to Netflix, it’s more grounded and less character-driven than its predecessor, showcasing “a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, the trick to farting without making any noise, and much more.” That’s all to say: Don’t expect to see much Bobby Bottleservice. He goes by Robert Bottleservice now.

Kroll won’t have much time to bask in the glory of the special’s release, because the sixth season of Big Mouth will follow closely on its heels, premiering on Netflix October 28. “After all these years, he’s still coming of age,” the trailer for Little Big Boy states. Conveniently, that tagline could apply to Big Mouth as well, raising the question of whether that show will carry on indefinitely until animated Nick is an adult stand-up comedian and puts out a special called Little Big Mouth Boy.