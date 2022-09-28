Nick Kroll Speaks for the Spotted Lanternflies on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

New Yorkers have been urged to kill spotted lanternflies on sight. But they’re so pretty! How can one truly be motivated to take the fight to these guys? Maybe if Nick Kroll dresses up as one and acts like a odious antivax jerkwad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will that do it for you? Kroll joined Kimmel in Brooklyn, as the son of the spotted lanternfly Kimmel killed in rehearsal. He mourned his mother Josh, then explained that he’s just a tourist intent on destroying our food supply and having lots of sex. No big! Anyway, it’s nice seeing someone keep the Don’t Worry Darling press train a-chuggin’, if only because Kroll also has his Netflix special to promote.