Olivia Wilde Says the Internet Rumor Mill Can Feed Itself

Taking a page from the playbook of the Titanic Iceberg, Olivia Wilde told press at the Venice International Film Festival that she only wanted to answer questions about her new album movie. When asked to comment on the ever-swirling rumors of a feud between her and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh, Wilde only had nice things to say. “Florence is a force and we are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune,” she said, referring to the fact that the only promotion Pugh is doing is walking the red carpet Monday night. It was announced last week that Pugh couldn’t do any other DWD promo because she’s just so busy filming Dune 2. “I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor, even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, I’m grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we’re really thrilled we get to celebrate her work tonight.” Incidentally, Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet was also at Venice this week, walking the Bones and All red carpet in a backless red number and voicing existential angst at a press event.

And as for all those other pesky rumors? Wilde shan’t be commenting further. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” she said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.” A reporter tried to ask a follow-up question about Shia LaBeouf, but the moderator shut it down.

All concerned parties later walked the Venice red carpet, with Chris Pine stationed between Wilde and Pugh in group shots. And Sydney Chandler stood between Wilde and Harry Styles. Ok internet, let’s get eating.