Paramore Aren’t Just Back, They’re Dating

As we know by now, members of the band Paramore haven’t been leaving the house — which seems to have given them ample time to grow closer. Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York are dating, they told The Guardian (declining to comment further), in case new music wasn’t enough of a boost to the scene kids. The news comes after years of fan speculation. York worked closely with Williams on her 2020 solo album, Petals for Armor; he even helped Williams make the song “Crystal Clear,” which ends with her grandfather singing a song and asking, “Friends or lovers, which will it be?” Before that, Williams said she wrote Paramore’s 2009 song “Hate to See Your Heart Break” about York. A longtime friend of Williams and drummer Zac Farro, York joined Paramore in 2007, shortly after the recording of Riot! Since then, Williams has often said he’s the only member of Paramore who never quit the band. Next up, the band is readying its sixth album, This Is Why, for February. Think this means we’ll get some new love songs?