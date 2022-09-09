Ok, What Is Paramore Up To?

Photo: Jeff KravitzMusic Festival/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And

Two days after the members of Paramore changed their profile pictures and wiped their official social media profile except for two images, the band is keeping their fans on their toes for a Friday announcement after five years of no new music. Their website is almost blank, only listing vague dates with several missing slots, so fans were ready for some sort of official update; after all, they are going on tour soon. The first date on their website was for their new Discord channel (a perfect place to decipher the rest of the dates), and the next marked the Wednesday when they cleared out their social media. For Friday, September 9, they labeled it “wr0ng,” possibly teasing that Paramore might be announcing something at midnight (traditionally when new music gets released.) Midnight passed and no new music arrived. However, the night (or day) is still young. The band could possibly make an announcement on Hayley Williams’s BBC Sounds podcast Everything is Emo, the same podcast where she confirmed that Paramore is working on a new album. The alternative (and heartbreaking) other theory is that it just might be a silly little prank to get fans ready to start spreading even bigger news; I mean, they do want fans to do just that on September 19.