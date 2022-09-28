Paramore Finally Left the House to Drop ‘This Is Why’

Paramore is back with more. The band released its first song in over five years, “This Is Why,” following weeks of teasing and fan speculation. The song gives the pop-oriented turn of 2017’s After Laughter a bit more of an edge — fitting for its message about politics and misinformation. “This is why I don’t leave the house,” Hayley Williams declares, relatable as ever. And it’s true — she told fans in a note in the band’s Discord that she’s been enjoying spending regular time at home since 2018. “The realization of just how luxurious all of these things are for anyone, anywhere, also became more apparent than ever,” she wrote, a realization that seemed to play into “This Is Why.” The song comes with a music video directed by Turnstile singer Brendan Yates (“Hopefully we will get to play shows with them at some point,” Williams teased in a statement), showing the band performing in the wilderness and Williams putting on too much lipstick.

And that’s not all it comes with. Paramore also announced a new album of the same name, out February 10, 2023. This Is Why is Paramore’s second outing as Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York, featuring ten new tracks and produced by longtime Paramore and Williams engineer Carlos de la Garza. No track list is out yet, but if you’re hoping to hear more of the new stuff, that might be what you’ll get on their tour starting next week.