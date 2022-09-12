Patton Oswalt Hopes We All Scream at His New Special

After a busy few months promoting I Love My Dad and The Sandman, Patton Oswalt is getting ready to run a victory lap with the release of We All Scream, his upcoming Netflix comedy special. Here’s hoping his aging body and ailing foot, both of which he jokes about in the trailer, will be able to withstand the exertion. “I broke my foot,” he says. “I slipped off a curb like someone’s aunt who saw a bird.”

Filmed in May at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, the special marks Oswalt’s fourth for Netflix and tenth overall as well as his directorial debut. (His last special, I Love Everything, premiered in 2020.) Ten specials in, it’s not surprising he’s reflecting on the passage of time. “In my 20s, I would walk into propellers and put some Bactine on it. I was fine,” he says in his signature blustering style. “Now if a pine cone falls near me, my spine implodes.”

The special also touches on who Oswalt “could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the baby-boomer’s last temper tantrum, and much more,” according to Netflix. It’s set to premiere on the streamer September 20, by which point we will all be several days older than we are now.