HBO Max’s Pennyworth Gets an SEO-Friendly Subtitle for Season 3

Update September 7: Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has a new full trailer, replacing Teaser: The Origin of the Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler’s Trailer.

Original story follows.

HBO Max axed Batgirl, but some parts of the Batfam are going strong. Ahead of the season-three premiere of Pennyworth, the show got a slightly tweaked name. Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (presumably) explains the origins of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s butler. There are many interesting questions about Alfred’s origin. How did he come to butle? why does Bruce call him “Alfred” when butlers are usually referred to by their last names? Also how cute is it that Alfred still calls Bruce “Master Bruce,” which is something you call the son of your employer when they’re little? He still sees Batman as Batbaby. None of these questions are answered in Pennyworth, which is about spy shit in swinging ’60s England. Also this blue guy.

apparently there's a tv show that follows batman's butler in world war 2 and what the fuck is going on with the guy on the left pic.twitter.com/8tzfzXvk0b — Casey Malone (@CaseyMalone) August 9, 2022

Why’s he blue? Find out when Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler season 3 comes to HBO Max October 2022.