Phil Spector Is a Creep on Trial in the New True-Crime Docuseries Spector

The late Phil Spector, one of the creepiest creeps in the history of American celebrity, is the subject of a new four-part docuseries on Showtime called, simply, Spector. In the upcoming series, directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott will examine “what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003, when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion.” The trailer shows trial footage of Spector as well as glimpses into his earlier career as a music producer with commentary from people who knew him and Clarkson. At one point in the trailer, we get this anecdote: “Phil takes out a gun, sticks it to Leonard Cohen’s head and says, ‘You’re gonna go out and sing this now.’” Someone else says, “Phil Spector enjoyed bringing people to his home and locking them inside,” really making the “wall of sound” seem less like than an aesthetic choice and more like a physical threat. The series creeps onto Showtime November 4.

