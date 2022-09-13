Nicki Minaj, Chika, and More React to News of PnB Rock’s Death

The music industry is reacting to reports that PnB Rock died after being shot and robbed at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday. The 30-year-old rapper was reportedly eating at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram Story of the meal with a location tag for the restaurant. According to the Los Angeles Times, Rock (born Rakim Allen) was targeted for his jewelry. Police said that surveillance video will be reviewed to search for the shooter, who fled the scene. Rock leaves behind two daughters.
A Philadelphia native known for his 2016 hit single “Selfish,” Rock was named a member of the XXL Freshman Class of 2017. Over the course of his career, he collaborated with artists including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, and Chance the Rapper. “he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man,” Chika tweeted with a broken heart emoji. “He was such a pleasure to work with,” Nicki Minaj wrote in part. “Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.” Below, read more social media tributes to PnB Rock.