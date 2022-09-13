Nicki Minaj, Chika, and More React to News of PnB Rock’s Death

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The music industry is reacting to reports that PnB Rock died after being shot and robbed at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday. The 30-year-old rapper was reportedly eating at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram Story of the meal with a location tag for the restaurant. According to the Los Angeles Times, Rock (born Rakim Allen) was targeted for his jewelry. Police said that surveillance video will be reviewed to search for the shooter, who fled the scene. Rock leaves behind two daughters.

A Philadelphia native known for his 2016 hit single “Selfish,” Rock was named a member of the XXL Freshman Class of 2017. Over the course of his career, he collaborated with artists including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, and Chance the Rapper. “he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man,” Chika tweeted with a broken heart emoji. “He was such a pleasure to work with,” Nicki Minaj wrote in part. “Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.” Below, read more social media tributes to PnB Rock.

R.I.P. PNB ROCK — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) September 13, 2022

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

R.I.P PNB Rock Sending Prayers To His Family 🙏🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way.



he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger.



rest in peace, man. 💔 — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) September 13, 2022

my boi did have the goated version of 'Unforgettable' he slid fr fr. RIP Rock — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 13, 2022

just was with bro a few weeks ago. we was in first class then linked up in the studio afterwords and worked. shit crazy Man U never kno when somebody gonna go.



PNB always one of the nicest and most genuine people to be around.



RIP bro fr. — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) September 13, 2022

Kodak Black reacts to the passing of Pnb Rock pic.twitter.com/JS1I78sDer — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 13, 2022

Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad — RUSS (@russdiemon) September 13, 2022

its so much evil in this world — SATURN’S BABY🪐 (@_FloMilli) September 13, 2022

R.I.P Pnb Rock 🤍🕊 — SATURN’S BABY🪐 (@_FloMilli) September 13, 2022

PNB Rock life is worth a lot more then sum money & ice . we will never learn . — Daij ✦ (@DCTHEDON__) September 13, 2022

Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man‼️ — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) September 13, 2022

Man fuck… R.I.P @PnBRock… 💔 we gotta stop doing this to each other y’all. — SuperDuperKyle! (@SuperDuperKyle) September 13, 2022

Sending love to PNB rocks family and loved ones 💔💔😢🙏🏾 — BIA (@BIABIA) September 13, 2022

R.I.P. PNB ROCK 🙏🏿 damn mane this is so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 13, 2022

Sad to see another impactful artist pass

Seems like that’s all that happens these days

Prayers for the family and loved ones

I’m so sorry

Death is so relentless

Hold on to someone you love

Rest In Peace PNB rock — jxdn (@jxdn) September 13, 2022

This is terrible. RIP PNB Rock. — DRAM back (@shelleysaid) September 13, 2022

RIP PnB Rock. Bad vibes forever with X got me through some rough times. Man… we can’t lose any more — eaJ (@eaJPark) September 13, 2022

R.I.P. PnB Rock. No matter how many times the headline repeats itself with a different name, it’s always a sickening feeling. His two little girls lives are fractured forever. And for what? It’s nothing honorable in robbing children of their innocence all in the name of a lick. pic.twitter.com/odd2EwdR75 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) September 13, 2022

Man this PNB ROCK video has me sick. Dude was always humble and respectful to me and my team. It’s sad to see so many young stars killed for being successful. There’s no understanding to come from this. Being young black and rich is not a reason to die. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) September 13, 2022

Pnb Rock 💔



Saddest part it’s our own people who did this shit. You really gone kill a nigga over jewelry?



Now if the police killed my boy it a be a riot right now but since it’s sum hood shit it’s just posts & Rip tweets.



As black people we gotta STOP & DO BETTER — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) September 13, 2022

Whatever I can do for his family & them kids I’m gone do fasho.



Also Musically I’m a figure out a way to drop what we did and make sure all proceeds go to his family & them lil girls. — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) September 13, 2022

rip pnb rock man. prayers up to his family especially his daughter — CASH GOD (@CashMoneyAp) September 13, 2022

it’s a sad world we live in — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) September 13, 2022

funny story,



directly after ski and i shot the catch me outside video in nyc, i went down the street to shoot a pnb rock video for heartracin. ski came with me and ended up hopping in the vid with pnb and his boys. same fit from the catch me outside vid and everything.



rip 🙏 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) September 13, 2022