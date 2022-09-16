Everything We Know About PnB Rock’s Murder So Far

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

On September 12, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, whose legal name was Rakim Allen, was robbed and fatally shot at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles. As news of his death surfaced, many of his music-industry colleagues offered heartfelt condolences. Meanwhile, a tense debate over who was to blame spread across social media. While there are still more questions than answers about the death of another rap and musical talent, here is everything we know about PnB Rock’s death so far.

How was social media involved in PnB’s death?

Michel Moore, the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, told area reporters the rapper was “brutally attacked by an individual who apparently, or we believe, came to the location after a social media posting of the artist and the woman accompanying him, posting on Instagram a picture of the meal,” according to the New York Times. Authorities said the shooter walked into Roscoe’s around 1 p.m. local time. The killer demanded PnB Rock’s property, and there was an argument. The suspect then shot PnB Rock several times, took his valuables, and rushed out of the restaurant to a waiting vehicle before fleeing, according to authorities. PnB Rock was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to KTLA. Moore said “PnB Rock was shot and killed” because of his valuables.

Who are the suspects at this time?

Moore provided a handful of details about the suspects in the killing. “We do believe that there are a minimum of two of them. One was driving the vehicle, letting off his passenger, and that passenger went into the store, into the restaurant,” Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU quoted Moore as saying. Authorities are poring over video evidence and speaking with PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was with him during the shooting. “It’s my understanding that the girlfriend is cooperating fully with us and has shared with the investigators the events leading up to this tragic murder and aftermath as well,” Moore said.

What are PnB Rock’s friends in the industry saying?

Following PnB Rock’s death, many of his colleagues and friends expressed their grief and support for his family. “PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls,” his label, Atlantic Records, wrote in a statement. “This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.” Offset was one of the many entertainers who paid tribute on Twitter, saying, “Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man.” Jason Lee commented, “Man this PNB ROCK video has me sick. Dude was always humble and respectful to me and my team. It’s sad to see so many young stars killed for being successful. There’s no understanding to come from this. Being young black and rich is not a reason to die.” “Sad to see another impactful artist pass. Seems like that’s all that happens these days,” JXDN said. “Prayers for the family and loved ones. I’m so sorry. Death is so relentless. Hold on to someone you love. Rest In Peace PNB rock.”

PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls. pic.twitter.com/fDdfaibJEY — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) September 13, 2022

Is there social-media drama over his death?

Unfortunately, yes. The public debate is centered around the location tag on his girlfriend’s social-media post as PnB’s killer might have tracked him using it. This detail of his death reminded many of Pop Smoke’s 2020 killing. The late rapper, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills after the alleged killers reportedly found his location from an Instagram post inadvertently revealing his address.

Cardi B and DJ Akademiks both opposed blaming other people for PnB Rock’s death. “I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting,” Cardi wrote. “It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.” Akademiks said, “A lot of ppl hurt over the passing of PNB Rock.. everyone passing blame to everyone but the nigga who actually killed him……. the reason why he got killed is because some bum ass niggas decided to try to rob him and take his life. Everything else is extra.”

Nicki Minaj appeared to take a different approach, writing on Twitter, “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.” Kodak Black sparked controversy with an ugly comment in which he seemingly blames PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his death. “Ion usually speak on deaths! Go to funerals or nun kuz life goes on, but, SMH,” XXL quoted him as saying in an Instagram Story. “PnB was my boy, I was jus OTP wit em last night! We be talkin bout him comin back out & poppin his shit again in this rap shit … That hoe might as well kill herself.”

Had PnB Rock talked about the possibility of being killed?

Several days before PnB Rock was killed, he discussed how he, as an entertainer, felt like a target for crime. During an interview with DJ Akademiks, PnB Rock described a time when he and his family were tailed in Los Angeles, intimating that it seemed like a possible altercation or robbery. “I be trying to be cool because you don’t want to be nervous … You want to be as calm as possible.” The rapper also said that criminals in Los Angeles were “bold” and that robberies targeting rappers were “so common.” He told Akademiks he avoided places such as nightclubs where, he said, people living a “gangster” life might target him. “I’m not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations,” he explained.

PnB Rock also talked about how he’s been more alert since his brother was killed. “I’ve been moving different since,” he said. “I was like … I gotta be on my shit.” Following PnB Rock’s death, Akademiks tweeted, “Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock.”