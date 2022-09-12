PnB Rock Has Reportedly Died After Being Shot, Robbed

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PnB Rock reportedly died on Monday afternoon after being shot at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Police told the Los Angeles Times that Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shot multiple times and robbed of his jewelry shortly after 1 p.m. A police captain refused to identify Rock, but told the Times that the victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. Security video will be examined to identify the shooter, who fled the scene.

The news of the shooting was first reported by TMZ, which posted a graphic video of the 30-year-old rapper in the restaurant. According to PHL17 journalist Doc Louallen, Rock was still conscious and breathing when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded. The Times reports that Rock had been dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who has since deleted an Instagram Story of their meal. Rock, a Philadelphia native, was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, a year after he released his hit single “Selfish.” Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with various artists, including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, and Chance the Rapper.

This post has been updated throughout.