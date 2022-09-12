PnB Rock Reportedly Taken to Hospital After Being Shot, Robbed

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PnB Rock was reportedly taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being shot at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Police told the Los Angeles Times that Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shot multiple times and robbed of his jewelry shortly after 1 p.m. The news was first reported by TMZ, which posted a graphic video of the 30-year-old rapper in the restaurant, laying in a pool of his blood and moving slightly. According to PHL1 7journalist Doc Louallen, Rock was still conscious and breathing when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded. As of publication time, Rock’s condition is unknown. The Times reports that Rock had been dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who has since deleted an Instagram Story of their meal. Rock, a Philadelphia native, was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, a year after he released his hit single “Selfish.” Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with various artists, including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, and Chance the Rapper.