PnB Rock’s Final Moments Detailed in New Court Documents

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has now detailed how a 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed and killed PnB Rock alongside his father several weeks ago at a local restaurant. The teen is charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as two second-degree robbery counts for allegedly killing the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Allen. The alleged shooter’s father, 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone, faces one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as two counts of second-degree robbery for his purported involvement. Freddie Lee Trone’s wife, Shauntel Trone, is charged with accessory after the fact. Prosecutors said that she did “harbor, conceal, and aid” the teen in the hopes of helping him avoid getting arrested.

In a criminal complaint filed Thursday, September 29, prosecutors said that a “man in a red shirt” saw PnB Rock walk into a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles on September 12. This man, who is not named in the charging paperwork, noticed that PnB Rock was wearing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry. He then lurked outside Roscoe’s until Freddie Trone arrived in a black Buick Enclave, prosecutors alleged. Freddie Lee Trone parked, came up to the man in red, and spoke with him near the entrance of Roscoe’s. He then went back to his car and drove off; meanwhile, his son “armed himself with a handgun” and put on a mask.

According to the charging paperwork, Freddie Lee Trone dropped the teen off near the strip mall where Roscoe’s is located. The boy approached Roscoe’s, passed the man in red, and went inside. As he entered the restaurant, the man in red began leaving Roscoe’s. The teen then approached PnB Rock, who was eating with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, pointed the gun at him, and said, “Give me all of your jewelry, now!” charging papers said. He shot PnB Rock in the chest while the rapper remained seated at the table with Sibounheuang. As PnB Rock started falling toward the ground, the teen allegedly shot him twice more in the back, prosecutors said.

He then told Sibounheuang, “Show me your hands,” and demanded, “Give me that shit right now! I swear to God! I shoot you in the head!” He took her watch and then grabbed PnB Rock’s jewelry off his body. Freddie Lee Trone drove into the parking lot outside Roscoe’s. His son rushed outside and into the car. They fled and went home, parking the car several blocks from their residence, prosecutors alleged.

The charging paperwork did not provide more details about the mysterious “man in red.” Contact information for the trio’s attorneys was not immediately available. Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón thanked investigators on the case when announcing charges. “The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly his family,” Gascón said in a statement. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”