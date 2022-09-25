Post Malone Hospitalized With Breathing Difficulties, ‘Stabbing Pain’

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone has been hospitalized with breathing problems and a “stabbing pain” that forced him to cancel his concert on Saturday night in Boston. In Instagram and Twitter posts, the rapper explained, “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking [sound] on the right side of my body.” He continued, “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.” The post concludes with an apology to his fans and a promise that the concert will be rescheduled. The news comes a week after the performer tripped and fell into a hole onstage at his concert in St. Louis. He returned to stage 15 minutes later, and later explained on social media that he had been given pain medication at the hospital.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022