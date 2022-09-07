Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Renewed for Another Season of Mayhem

Photo: HBO Max/YouTube

Oh no, oh God, I just got a text and it’s from A! Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will live on for another season at HBO Max. The sequel series to the iconique Freeform show was co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring and just wrapped its first season last month with a shocking finale that was typical for the source material. The show follows the daughters of a ’90s teen-girl squad, who are enmeshed in their mothers’ 20-year-old drama. Even with the issues brought up in season one seemingly resolved, there’s still plenty to spin out. The original Pretty Little Liars went through any number of False A’s before the One True A was revealed. And if Aguirre-Sacasa’s other shows are anything to go by, they can always just steer things into supernatural Crazytown. Original Sin leaned into the slasher aspects of the PLL-verse, so this announcement is a cute way to inaugurate spooky season.