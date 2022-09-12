Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Are Sofia Coppola’s Presleys in Priscilla

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The biopic industrial complex invests in yet another Elvis movie. This time, it’s Priscilla, a Sofia Coppola film based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 best-selling memoir, Elvis and Me. Coppola wrote the script and is set to direct the feature in her first effort since the 2020 project On the Rocks. Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny will play Priscilla, with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi transforming into Elvis, per Deadline. Could it be a bid to win back ex Kaia Gerber, who has moved on with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earlier this year? As the wise ancient saying goes, “If we had a nickel for every Kaia Gerber boyfriend who eventually portrayed Elvis, we would have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.”

Euphoria’s own A24 is set to distribute the film in Coppola’s third collaboration with the distribution–slash–production company that triples as a lifestyle brand. (Hey, the sweatshirts and screenplay books are cute, and no one can convince us otherwise!) Priscilla begins production in Toronto this fall. But for now, we lie in wait for more Gerber-related Elvises to emerge. Hound dog Pete Davidson, you next?