The Queen Died and Nobody Online Knows How to Act

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8, PopCrave confirmed, leaving behind a legacy of many corgis. After days of tweeting about another member of British royalty (One Direction’s Harry Styles), the internet turned its attention to the Firm and began to mourn the death of the woman Claire Foy once won an Emmy for portraying. As “hundreds” gathered at Buckingham Palace, those with internet access gathered somewhere much more meaningful: on Twitter, where truly no one had any idea how to act. “Everyone” at Domino’s U.K. shared their “thoughts and condolences,” Legoland Windsor honored the late queen by turning her into a Lego, and Paris Hilton honored her as the “original girl boss.”

It was as funny as it was weird and chaotic to see brands and social-media accounts take the queen’s “peaceful,” very expected death and turn it into content, especially when the queen’s own social-media team couldn’t even get it right. (The royal family’s Twitter account screwed up a tweet with its official statement on the monarch’s death — it originally said, “A statement from His Majesty His King” but was swiftly deleted and replaced by “His Majesty The King.”) American brands showed their respect in more grandiose ways: The NFL announced it would honor the queen before the season kickoff (for whom and why?), and the Empire State Building chose to portray its grief by possibly getting asexual. Donuts, fictional bears, British Peloton classes, and others around the world are sad. The rest of the internet, however, has jokes, adding to what Slade Sohmer, the editor-in-chief of the Recount, called a day of “iron chef twitter, where everyone gets the same ingredient and has to make something out of it.” Below, a categorized roundup of reactions to Queen Elizabeth II’s death from celebrities, shit-posters, and real companies alike.

Social-media managers hit send.

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.



Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. pic.twitter.com/5vJlqUgIXv — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 8, 2022

Photo: @lesmisofficial/Twitter

This tweet is a great way for a lot of Americans to find out the British equivalent of Dollar General is called Poundland https://t.co/EAZ8Ol5IP8 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 8, 2022

Our condolences, Rest In Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🕊 https://t.co/PF1FGyJ7BC — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 8, 2022

As a mark of respect, all live classes out of Peloton Studios London will be cancelled for the remainder of the day until Monday 12 Sept. For on-demand classes, please check our library. Live and on-demand classes from Peloton Studios New York are unaffected. pic.twitter.com/iq0HCvVMiJ — Peloton (@onepeloton) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace 🖤 Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/eou217S8SZ — PLAYMOBIL (@playmobil) September 8, 2022

Ironic truths.

'THE CROWN' Season 5 premieres in November. pic.twitter.com/uV5l5tMw20 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 8, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived Queen Elizabeth II, the greatest monarch of all time. pic.twitter.com/tKx2xTyNsV — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) September 8, 2022

Cute! Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Prepare to Be Buried Alive With Her: https://t.co/bXcRgMl85o pic.twitter.com/kDEvzIQ4J6 — Reductress (@Reductress) September 8, 2022

Dead queen said ace pride. https://t.co/oiCZSzgQoC — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) September 8, 2022

Celebrities inserting themselves.

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

R.I.P. The Queen 🕯️ — Crazy Frog (@TrueCrazyFrog) September 8, 2022

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her,Yet

When She Got 2 Me,She Asked Me Pertinent Questions,& Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me.I’m Proud She Was a🐂& Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor — Cher (@cher) September 8, 2022

Chris Colfer shares his shrine dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II:



“Thank you, Your Majesty, for your passionate devotion, unwavering stability, and unprecedented resilience. Your example had a profound effect on a boy eight-thousand miles away. ❤️🇬🇧” pic.twitter.com/V3vE6gaW2y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2022

rip to the queen but i can’t stop having a fat ass https://t.co/MDDRzylmb2 — NASARATI (@LilNasX) September 8, 2022

Viola Davis tweeting this nonsense when her movie Woman King dropping next week is literally based on colonialism is such a disgrace & so distasteful.

Should've just kept her mouth shut. pic.twitter.com/DVzCKRRuYo — SkepticsAnon 🇰🇪 (@Dee_KM95) September 9, 2022

Memes that ask, “Too soon?”

Lea Michele has arrived at Balamory after misreading directions. pic.twitter.com/0WLbRvWiYI — katie🧃 (@katiemedleyy) September 8, 2022

the queen seems fine to me pic.twitter.com/tPnhQeQfkS — umamah (@miasxnicholas) September 8, 2022

my condolences. TWO THREE FOUR — I think you should leave turbo team (@ITYSL) September 8, 2022

now theres just one queen pic.twitter.com/vv7bAVpyAZ — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) September 8, 2022

Charles unplugging the hologram pic.twitter.com/kh5XrW8IiJ — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) September 8, 2022

BREAKING: the lisa rinna m&m has arrived at balmoral pic.twitter.com/KnefyKLm7n — ryan 🚩 (@ryxnf) September 8, 2022

well they move fast pic.twitter.com/oDpxlqykoa — Elliott Canty (@ElliottCanty) September 8, 2022

just one last day to enjoy this search pic.twitter.com/vQkhEQbR7H — madeline leung coleman (@madelesque) September 8, 2022

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at Balmoral after visiting the Queen pic.twitter.com/iM1e7Jr7us — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) September 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has arrived to pay her respects pic.twitter.com/NsUhzSFxXF — AVC (@annevclark) September 8, 2022