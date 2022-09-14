Quinta Brunson Turns the Tables on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who’s upstaging who now, motherfucker? Quinta Brunson proved there was no beef between her and Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Or, at least very little beef. In an attempt to keep a bit going, Kimmel lay on the stage while Brunson accepted her Outstanding Comedy Writing Emmy. Her Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph (along with most of the internet) felt he was out of line and not giving Brunson’s win the respect it deserved. Brunson ambushed Kimmel during his monologue and demanded she get to do her full acceptance speech, since his “dumb comedy bit” took time out of her 45 seconds. She thanked her reps, the fans, and “the internet, for raising me.” Later in the night, during her actual interview, Kimmel apologized. “People got upset,” he said, “they said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you.”

