Ramy’s Season 3 Trailer Has the Best Narrator Since Jane the Virgin

Season three of Ramy Youssef’s hit Hulu series, Ramy, is stepping up to the plate with ten new episodes on September 30. A new trailer takes a fascinating, stylized turn, with Ramy facing spiritual debt, sharing some agua with a dog, and feeling his Uncut Gems fantasy at his uncle’s diamond business. Best of all, the trailer has a good old-fashioned voice-over, and it’s so fun that it makes the case that all trailers should go back to the voice-over arts. Season three follows Egyptian American Ramy Hassan as he confronts familial tensions and a crisis of faith. Returning for round three are Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass (who also produced an on-location episode this season), Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way.

While it is a third-season show, there will still be firsts for Ramy this season. Model Bella Hadid will be making her scripted-series debut in a recurring role as a “weirdo girlfriend” in one of the “weirdest scripts we’ve ever written.” For a series that features unconventional relationships, both romantic and platonic, Youssef emphasizing the “weird” in the new season might be an understatement.