Ricky Martin Is Suing His Nephew for $20 Million

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Ricky Martin is suing the nephew who accused him of domestic abuse and of having an affair with him, a claim that was later recanted. According to TMZ, Martin’s lawsuit alleges that Dennis Yadiel Sanchez sent messages to him after he withdrew his restraining order against the singer. In those messages, Sanchez allegedly threatened to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” unless Martin paid him. The suit also says that before the accusations and the restraining order, Sanchez texted Martin up to ten times a day for months and that the messages were written by a “maladjusted individual.” Martin is asking for an order for Sanchez to stop contacting him as well as $20 million in damages.

In July, news broke that an unknown individual had gained a temporary restraining order against Martin. That person turned out to be his nephew, who claimed the two had been in a sexual relationship for seven months, during which Sanchez was abused psychologically and physically. Martin denied the charges, and Sanchez later withdrew the claims, telling the court he had done so voluntarily.