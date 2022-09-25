Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by

After plenty of confusing speculation over who might be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, it seems we finally have an answer: Robyn Rihanna Fenty will perform at next year’s event. After reports emerged on Sunday that Rihanna was in talks to headline the show, Rihanna herself confirmed the news with an Instagram post. TMZ reported earlier this morning that NFL and Roc Nation were in talks with Rihanna to headline. The singer previously turned down the NFL halftime show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick, but has remained a likely candidate for halftime show headliner for years. The NFL confirmed the news on Twitter with the same photo Rihanna posted to Instagram, captioned “Let’s GO.” In a statement released by NFL, founder of Roc Nation Jay-Z called Rihanna a “generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.” But does this mean the singer is finally debuting long-awaited new music? We can only hope.

