Rutherford Falls Canceled After Two Seasons

Photo: Peacock/Ron Batzdorff/Peacock

Terry’s casino is cashing out and closing for good. Rutherford Falls has been canceled by Peacock after two seasons. The series followed two best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), whose relationship was tested when a statue of Rutherford’s ancestor must be moved from the town. Created by Mike Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, it broke new ground as one of the largest indigenous-staffed writers’ rooms on television, with five Native American writers staffed in its first season. The NBC streamer currently has several comedy shows pending renewal or cancellation: Girls5Eva, MacGruber, Take Note, Bust Down, and The Resort. The Craig Robinson comedy, Killing It, is currently the only Peacock original comedy renewed for a second season.