Saoirse Ronan Was Too Busy to Play Barbie With Greta Gerwig

Saoirse Ronan Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan had to miss out on her Barbie playdate with Greta Gerwig. The actor — who starred in Gerwig’s first two features, Lady Bird and Little Woman — couldn’t make her cameo appearance in Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie after reports previously stated she was in the cast. The See How They Run actress “was gutted” to miss the opportunity, she told People, as a result of having to film The Outrun in Scotland. “There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie,” Ronan teased. If you’re keeping score (and either smiling with delight or rolling your eyes), that would’ve made her the movie’s fourth reported Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Hari Nef. But Ronan isn’t ready to let her collaborative streak with Gerwig die yet. “I have texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?’” she added. Ronan won’t be playing Barbie, but maybe we’ll get to play “Where’s Saoirse?” during the film instead.