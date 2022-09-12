Father Lorne Has Come Down From the Mountain to Announce Four New Tributes

The little stinker. Photo: @Variety/Twitter

Lo! Trumpet noise, trumpet noise! Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels is pleased to announce four new tributes to be held in his duchy at 30 Rockefeller Center. After SNL won the Saturday Night Live Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (sadly not the real title) at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, Michaels responded to a journalist’s question about season 48, premiering on October 1, by saying, “I think there are four new people, at least, for now.” Holding his 21st Emmy statuette, Michaels said that he was not planning on announcing this news until Tuesday. The addition of four new cast members will lessen the loss of seven cast members last season. As anyone who knows their Jake Novak lyrics will remember, four of those were Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson. Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are also departing. Congrats to those four new unnamed future Outstanding Variety Sketch Series winners!

Lorne Michaels says #SNL is planning to add four new people to next season. https://t.co/SPeOTdJWon pic.twitter.com/cu36xv3qX5 — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022