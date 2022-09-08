Selena Gomez Is Getting Her Own Truth or Dare

Selena Gomez Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Over 30 years ago, Alek Keshishian showed the biggest pop star of the time, Madonna, in a new light with his groundbreaking documentary Truth or Dare. Now, the director is turning his eye toward this generation’s biggest pop star for his first music documentary since. That’s right — we’re talking about Selena Marie Gomez, and we won’t entertain any arguments that she’s not one of the most evocative, important performers of her time. Apple TV+ is set to release the documentary, titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which doesn’t have a date just yet.

Details on the film are scant, but an Apple press release said it focuses on Gomez’s “six-year journey into a new light” after “an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.” Based on that timeline, it sounds like Keshishian began working on the doc shortly after he shot Gomez’s music video for “Hands to Myself” in 2015. And from the title, it sounds to be about Gomez’s mental health, which she’s previously discussed, opening up about spending time in a mental-health facility in 2016. Gomez checked into a mental-health facility again in 2018, and in 2020, revealed her bipolar diagnosis. “Wanna hear a part to my story,” Gomez wrote on Instagram, teasing the documentary. Oh yes, we do.