No, Selma Blair Never Sent Drew Barrymore Death Threats

Drew Barrymore will not rest until all of Hollywood is good vibes. It’s going to take a long time, but she’s putting in the work. On a backstage segment of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host sat down with Selma Blair to squash some (imaginary) beef. According to Blair, someone used to send poison-pen letters to Barrymore — letters containing insults and death threats — under Blair’s name. “I hear from a detective who said, ‘We know this is not you, but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, many poison-pen letters signed by Selma Blair,’” Blair explained. She believes that the letters came from a girlfriend of her late father and that this girlfriend was also sending letters to studios trashing Blair, which led to the actress being fired from jobs. It eventually caused a rift between Blair and her father that never healed. “Then when he found out it was her, he chose her and didn’t believe me,” she said.

Luckily, the letters never reached Barrymore, who first heard of them when reading Blair’s memoir, Mean Baby. “I received your book and then I was like, Fuck this, I’m going after her. I have to talk to her. I want to heal this moment,” Barrymore told Blair. “It wasn’t real for me on my side, nor would I ever doubt you.” In fact, the two are big fans of each other. Blair believes her father’s girlfriend went after Barrymore mainly because Blair has been a Drew stan going way back. “You were the favorite,” Blair said, causing Barrymore to clap her hands in glee. So now Selma Blair has her childhood hero back. Cute!